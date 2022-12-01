“I married him because of pregnancy” – Woman in tears as 3 weeks old marriage crashes

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Bolaghold has shared her divorce story on TikTok about her marriage that lasted for three weeks.

According to Bola, the man she got pregnant for had married her because of the baby and she couldn’t take the constant bully and abuse anymore so the marriage dissolved after three weeks.

Reacting to this, netizens consoled her while some also found the story relatable as according to them, they’ve been in the same shoes before.

@naomeoadika said, “I got pregnant at 22 and married to me and we are both 5years together with our child just pray God gives you a good man.”

@berrykellygirl said, “u make a mistake once, learn from it and let it make u a stronger woman and never let anyone or anything put u down again, go and shine.”

@hoyin_drop24 said, “May Almighty Allah strengthen you cause is not easy ooo letting of ordinary relationship is not easy not to talk of MARRIAGE.”

@pearlceciliaquist said, “They show their true colors when you have a baby with them #single 4ever brings peace.”

Watch video below:

@bolaghold

2 problem can’t make one right 😭my story my strength #fypシ #foryoupage #viralvideo #foryourpage #fyp

♬ original sound – Benedetta Caretta

