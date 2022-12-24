I never knew my dad was rich – Davido spills

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Davido, a Nigerian singer and son of Nigerian billionaire and business magnate, Adeleke has revealed that he never knew his dad was rich while he was still growing up.

He stated that he was not close to him when he was young because of his busy work schedule. He also mentioned that he didn’t realize his father is rich because of his modesty.

He added that he only knew his father was rich the day they moved into their newly finished and furnished apartment.

The video attracted lots of comments from netizens.

@boisikofficial wrote: “I never knew my dad was broke respectfully🤦‍♀️.”

@obaksolo said: “Humility at its peak ❤️.”

@drbtgar added: “Humility dey run in the blood. They lit 🔥🔥😂😂.”

@demolaviolinist wrote: “Ogwe lit😂😂😂. I love him.”

@aweleodita7 said: “Baddest 😍😍😍.”

@ever_lasting11 said: “I never knew my father was rich😂. Person wet dem born for Atlanta. Make una dey lie for una sef😂.”

@justkelz_ wrote: “He hustles like someone from a poor background❤️❤️ .”

@jplanner_ said: “Nigerians of these days once they touch 1m, they will go and take chieftaincy title.”

@rosy_og wrote: “I love the humility in the family 👏 .”

@straplessbyrachael said: “God please I want to be a rich mom 🙏🙏🙏 .”

@who_kes said: “I didn’t know about mine too even till now I still don’t know.”

See video,

 

 

