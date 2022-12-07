TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick…

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne…

“I no be upcoming artist” – Portable brags as he flaunts wads of money he was sprayed at a show

Entertainment
By Shalom

Singer Portable popularly known as Zazzu has taken the internet by storm after sharing a video of the money he got at a show.

In the video, Portable showed off wads of cash he was sprayed and repeatedly said it was from his fans at the show.

“Even after dem gimme show money, fans still spray me money. See money. I no go where dem dey shoot gun, na where dem dey spray money I go”, he said while spreading the money out.

READ ALSO

“Nobody don cash out reach me” – Portable…

Reactions as Portable begs victim he knocked down while…

He also mentioned that he’s no longer an upcoming artist because according to him, upcoming artists don’t go on ‘music tours’ and he is apparently ‘touring’ already.

Sir_meo said, “this guy too dey real na why i like am sha😊.”

Serafu said, “the fact that he’s just happy to see money and not caring how low or high it is as a whole is really fun to watch to be honest. He’s actually grateful for any amount as long as he receives.”

Okoduwa said, “If una like make una talk say the money no reach to 20k…all i know is he will not stop giving money when driving…Person wey don see suffer na him come dey give out pass A list artist…wetin God dey cook for you portable e never don e still dey fire dey cook… blessings continue to follow you ”

Dubbie said, “The more una dey hate on Portable the more he’s making more money. Baba sabi showbizz die.”

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing as a job…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne Jegede opens up…

“Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to…

Reactions as grandma ties grandaughter with rope while taking a stroll (Video)

Abroad-based Nigerian shares hilarious experience with Caucasian boss who was…

“I feel like a blank sheet of paper” – Sammie Okposo’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Why Are People Preferring Kratom Shots Over Cigarettes?

“Leave our girls alone” – Ugandan singer pleads with Nigerian men…

TakeOff Death: Drama in court as alleged killer asks judge for money to hire…

Big boy publicly embarrassed for living lavishly online while allegedly owing…

“I no be upcoming artist” – Portable brags as he flaunts wads…

“He deserves life imprisonment” – Netizens react to…

Burnaboy flaunts new customized jewelry worth millions (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More