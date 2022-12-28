“I really feel for him” – Man turns his wheelchair to provision store, hawks on the road (Video)

A heartbreaking video shows a handicapped man who turned his wheelchair into a provision store to hawk on the road.

Items like chocolate, slippers, peanuts, and sweets were seen hanging on the wheelchair while he wheeled himself along the streets of Mushin in Lagos state.

The video attracted so many reactions;

@kharisabigail3 said: “And someone will have two legs and two hands and won’t want to hustle🤦‍♀️, this life 🥺.”

@Rosemary 🌹 wrote: “Pls patronize him even though u no need am Abeg 🙏.”

@Sodiq Ismail665 Amaama said: “What takes people to buy all the goods at once just for helping him.”

@Nurseoscar1234 said: “God please help him.”

@Bashman added: “In this life all u have to do is hustle. I pray his hustle will shine one day.”

@Bennie wrote: “So what’s ur reason for not hustling ?”

@CHIBUIKE KENDRICK said: “And the saddest thing is that Those that have the money will see him and still pass, Instead of helping They will just buy an expensive car for woman.”

@Charles wrote: “Boss u fit gelp us relate with am ,make we do am Christmas.”

@A N U O L U W A P O💐💐 said: “This got me 🥺💔….this video should be the best video of the year 1️⃣😉.”

@olasunkanmi569: “Pls can you locate him I will like to pay him salary every months ending.”

@Chapel Igho Timi wrote: “God please make a soft way for him.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvupTBW/