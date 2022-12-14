TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover,…

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of…

“I really wanted to marry her, she loved it” – Man reveals why he learnt how to make shawarma

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as OlaniyiOpeyemi has revealed how he married his girlfriend after learning how to make what she loves, shawarma.

According to Olaniyi, his then girlfriend loved Shawarma so much that she’d always ask him yo buy it for her.

He decided to take things seriously by learning how to make Shawarma. Olaniyi further revealed that they are now married and settled in the UK and he still makes her Shawarma.

READ ALSO

“The marriage is OVER” – Sina Rambo’s…

“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him”…

In his words:

“What’s with some women and Shawarma. I bought Shawarma tire for my then girlfriend. She doesn’t even mind if it’s N250 own. She loves Shawarma die. I knew I was going to marry her.

So, I decided to learn how to make Shawarma.🤣🤣🤣. We are now in the UK & I still make it.🥰.”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of Tribute…

Man horrified after discovering he has two siblings, 4 years after random lady…

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband and I got engaged 4 days after we met” – Chita Agwu…

“Met this beauty and she took care of me inside the bus” – Man…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

VIDEO: Stefflon Don finds love again, gushes over romantic surprise from new man

“I’ve done my best for Nigerians” – President Buhari

James Brown opens up on depression for the second time this year

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man…

Actress Ronko Oshodioke narrates how ‘holy water’ healed her of…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

Nigerian man goes viral after helping his wife back one of their twin babies on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More