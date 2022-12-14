“I really wanted to marry her, she loved it” – Man reveals why he learnt how to make shawarma

A Twitter user identified as OlaniyiOpeyemi has revealed how he married his girlfriend after learning how to make what she loves, shawarma.

According to Olaniyi, his then girlfriend loved Shawarma so much that she’d always ask him yo buy it for her.

He decided to take things seriously by learning how to make Shawarma. Olaniyi further revealed that they are now married and settled in the UK and he still makes her Shawarma.

In his words:

“What’s with some women and Shawarma. I bought Shawarma tire for my then girlfriend. She doesn’t even mind if it’s N250 own. She loves Shawarma die. I knew I was going to marry her.

So, I decided to learn how to make Shawarma.🤣🤣🤣. We are now in the UK & I still make it.🥰.”

