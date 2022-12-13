“I saw my coursemate fanning herself with question paper” – Lady in pain after arriving late for exam

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Ada has shared her how she missed an exam due to its rescheduled time and had to carry it over till the next session.

According to Ada, the initial time for the exam was in the afternoon so she took her time while preparing for it in the morning.

Later on, she found out that the exam was rescheduled and was held in the morning. By the time she got to the venue in the afternoon, she was greeted by her coursemates who were fanning themselves with the question paper.

Ada further revealed that, she didn’t have any permanent seatmates, if not, she’d have been kept abreast of the rescheduling so no one called her.

In her words:

“I had a carry over for this reason…exam was rescheduled from afternoon to morning so I took my time….didn’t have permanent seat mates so no one called. Met my coursemate outside school fanning herself with question paper 😂”.

