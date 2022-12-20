TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage…

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting…

I speak English better than Portable, we should never be compared – Speed Darlington (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has said that he is more articulate than his colleague, Habeeb Okikiola also known as Portable.

He said this while speaking in an Instagram live session as he fumed on being compared with the street-hop star.

Speed Darlington boasted about having higher educational credentials and claimed that being placed in the same box as someone else is insulting.

A man is meant to be with multiple women – Portable…

Naysayers react as Singer, Portable gets verified on…

Along with boasting about his superior talent and linguistic prowess, the Bangdadadang crooner enquired as to how many languages the father of four could speak.

“Portable speak English reach me? How you go compare me to Portable?,” he said.

Watch the video below;

Reacting, ceejays__hair wrote; Akpi don they glow o abi Na filter ni 😂

lai_scholes; Portable is bigger than you..facts

kissybabs.xo said; No be by who go sch😂 2baba no go sch but he Dey ahead of those who even get msc for this same industry so rest akpi

amarachi_flora; Presido is using BeautyPlus abi na eye dey pain me😂

_chincherry; Omo akpi current organic plug is really doing well, our presido is glowing 😂. Make una no dey compare our presido with portable 😂😂😂😂

