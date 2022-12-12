I stopped giving men gifts because they don’t appreciate it – Lady says as she narrates experience with 2 ex-boyfriends

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman by the name of Kemi claimed that she no longer buys gifts for guys because she has noticed that they are unappreciative.

In an effort to emphasize her argument, she used her Twitter account to disclose previous interactions with two of her ex-boyfriends.

Kemi claimed that after purchasing a blouse for one of her ex-boyfriends, she later went to his residence and saw that he had converted it into a rag.

She also described how she offered another guy a birthday cake, but in her presence, he distributed the sweet treat to his neighbors.

She claims that these occurrences served as the impetus for her decision, and since that time she has not given in.

She wrote:

I stopped buying gift for men since my two worst experiences. I got a tshirt for the first one and the next time I visited, it was his rag, I got a birthday cake for the second one and he gave it out to his neighbors in my presence. Ever since then I vowed never to get men gifts.”

 

