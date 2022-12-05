“I think I need to get married” – Juliana Olayode hilariously laments struggle with her body

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode has opened up on how sexually frustrated she has been.

The startling disclosure was made by Juliana in an Instagram video on her verified page.

According to her, her body has been struggling against her, and the cast of the former Jenifa Diary has claimed that she virtually doesn’t understand how her body works again.

“Your dearest sister has been going through a lot, and my body has been doing gish gish gish, fighting against me and it’s almost as if I don’t know my body again,” she said.

It’s getting more difficult to abstain from sex. Oh My God I don’t know, everything in my head is screaming sex sex sex and am like what?? The same pressure you go through, I go through, probably even worse”.

