“I used to feel ashamed because he’s a farmer” – Man studying in Canada hails dad for not giving up on him

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man studying in Canada has revealed how supportive his father has been to ensure that he lives comfortably in disapora.

Peter Bawuah, a graduate student at the University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada said in his humble beginnings as a child, his father worked as a farmer and made sure that he and his siblings lacked nothing.

The grateful son also talked about how he used to be ashamed of his father due to his farming profession. His father was always going to the farm everyday and taking loans just to provide a better future for his children.

In return, Peter Bawuah pledged to make his father proud at all cost.

In his words:

“He has been my inspiration though he is a farmer. My dad never gave up on us. I used to cry and feel ashamed seeing my dad going to the farm every day and taking loans just to provide a better future for his children. My dad does not have a car or house, but he always tries to provide us with the necessities of life not only food and clothes but with the word of God and his experiences. I will never forget your tears and toils.

A time is coming, all your problems will come to an end. God knows the best. I will make you proud. I will never forsake you. You’re always in my heart. Continue praying for me. Because of me, you will dine with great people. I love you, daddy. Wherever you’re now, you are the best”.

