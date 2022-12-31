“I want a good man with family oriented mindset” – Actress Georgina Ibeh makes new year wish

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nollywood actress, Georgina Ibeh has revealed what she wants this coming year 2023.

Speaking in a recent interview she had this to say:

“My own man will find me when it’s time. I’m quite a private person when it comes to my relationship life. I want a man who would just be himself and be a good man with family oriented mindset. His looks, smell and his understanding about life in general is also very important.  I haven’t thought about marrying from the industry, but if the person is a good person, I might. To be honest, I haven’t really thought about it,”

Expressing her thoughts at the rate at which her colleagues go for beauty surgeries and  liposuction, Georgina Ibeh said it’s a personal decision and anyone can explore the option.

“I am indifferent about it, if it makes you feel comfortable with yourself, why not?  Do what makes you happy. Make your mistakes and rise again.”

On sexual harassment in Nollywood, the Ngor Okpala, Imo State born noted that the menace happens everywhere around the world and not just in her industry.

“Sexual harassment is everywhere ooo, both in churches, schools, offices , entertainment, so why not movie world. It’s your ability to avoid all sort and stay hopeful. One day, your Hustle must pay,  as long as long as you know what you are doing and know your act.”

TRENDING

