“I want to test his love for me” – Lady shares plan to buy movie tickets for her man on same day as World Cup finals

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

A young woman has disclosed her intention to test her boyfriend’s commitment to her by giving him the choice between cinema tickets and World Cup finals on the same day.

The lady identified as Adunni claimed on Twitter that she would test her man to see whether he would choose to watch the World Cup final over going to the movies with her.

She intends to purchase movie tickets on the same day and time as the World Cup for both she and her man.

“Buying my man movie tickets the same day/time as the World Cup final, I want to know if he would choose me over the World Cup finals,” she wrote.

The World Cup finals is set to be played on 18th December 2022, between Argentina and France.

