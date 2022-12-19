“I was betrayed” – BBN’s Khloe opens up on leaked nude in new interview

BBnaija’s star, Khloe has opened up on her leaked nude two years after the event in a recent interview.
Recall how Khloe’s butt photo on a surgical bed was posted in 2020 by an unknown social media user, which sparked a lot of conversation. Later, the reality star made an appearance to affirm that she was in the image that went viral.
Khloe has spoken out about the iconic photo two years later, claiming that she felt betrayed.
In an exclusive interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Khloe said that while she doesn’t know who released the image, she has forgiven the person(s) responsible.
Hear her:
“It is not the fact that the picture came out that is my problem. I have posted naked pictures on Instagram, and if I like tomorrow, I will post naked pictures and that does not mean that my money will be less. But I was betrayed.”
“I still do not know who posted that picture. I just want to know. I have forgiven the person. What has happened has happened. Let us have a drink over it. I am a very forgiving person. But I felt betrayed. I felt like who could have done that to me.”
