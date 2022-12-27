“I will continue choking you all” – Ayra Starr sends message to trolls (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has shared a video sending a message to trolls who have been dragging her online. In the trending video, she maintained that she will keep her feet on their necks, stomp on them, and choke them all.

This video stirred lots of reactions from netizens;

@ibiwarimary said: “Abeg when is she loosening this blonde attachment.”

Man complains after ordering burger from Jazzy's…

"I no send una papa and mama" – Ayra Starr…

@Ben wrote: “Ayra Starr’s skirt?? 😂.”

@Chef Shuga said: “Why is it showing ayra Starr’s skirt.”

@One_in_kt✈️ wrote: “Na ashewo dey this girl eyes oo😂.”

@Emmy_og99 said: “Star girl🥰.”

@Qupid’s Arrow)➜💛🔗🛒✨ said: “I honestly don’t mind💛.”

@Q_Funds1 said: “Chaii this girl🥺😧”

@Elsa Majimbo wrote: “STOMP US.”

@Hilda wrote: “Choke me!.”

@Emmy young added: “Lol you don’t need dis do yo thing🌹.”

@cicipalash said: “Purrrrrrr✌️🔥❤️.”

@frankemmanuel385 wrote: “Is ur choice.”

@Okitie Ejuaye said: “Press our necks😂🥰.”

@Moses akenzua wrote: “Ayra calm down.”

@Chimazuru Chikezie said: “With your one yard skirt 😂😂😂.”

@Lawrence ELEKE wrote: “Abeg no vex oo but who’s neck ?😂 who dey vex you 🤣.”

@MY LOGOSPACE wrote: “But why are you calling your fan’s nuisance 💭 omo na only for my country wey be say if you make am you go feel say every body hate you. You go be begin wish people u no know bad luck.”

@FAVOUR VICTOR 👑🦋 said: “Dem go see ya pant 😓🤧.”

@Youngluz wrote: “Only God know who u dey choke.”

@Joshuawalcot said: “Crazy you. we love u.”

@Quin Lindy said: “That your feet?😂.”

@Zaahira wrote: “Vawluence.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvReaHG/

