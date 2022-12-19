“I will forever miss you, my besty” — IVD remembers late wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, a grieving Lagos car dealer, says he misses his late wife.

IVD made this known in his most recent Instagram post on Sunday evening when he shared a throwback video of them dancing to a song in their car.

IVD who once threatened to commit suicide over restrictions from seeing his children makes another post to social media despite reports of being in police custody for the murder of his wife.

“I will forever miss you, my besty,” he wrote in the caption.

Bimbo died from fire injuries after a dispute with her husband in their residence in Megamound Estate, Lekki.

Her sister announced her demise a few days after being rushed to the hospital.

The deceased had confronted IVD over alleged repeated assault and maltreatment.

