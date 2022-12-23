I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May Yul-Edochie replies husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

May Yul-Edochie, the wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has responded to her husband’s post apologizing for their polygamy saga.

Yul had tendered a public apology to his first wife, May, over his decision to marry another wife and fellow actress, Judy Austin.

However, it appears that May is unwilling to accept her husband’s second wife due to her religious beliefs.

In a lengthy post on May Edochie’s Facebook page, she stated that she holds no grudge against her husband, as previously reported, but will not be persuaded to accept polygamy.

She wrote,

I strongly believe that mistakes are a major part of human existence. It is our response to these errors that count. In other words, forgiveness is one thing, and righting a wrong is another.

FORGIVENESS is the highest | and most beautiful form of love for me. There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love. Hence, my ability to forgive the mistakes of the past, present, and future with respect to the issue on the ground is in the interest of my mental health and inner peace.

I decided to stick to love…Hate is too great a burden to bear. I am still very much incapable of HATING anyone, let alone the father of my children. The fact remains that anyone can choose to practice POLYGAMY, but can’t be impelled to accept what was never bargained for.

To reaffirm my stands, I will not be CAJOLED into accepting polygamy, which goes against my beliefs, faith, and values.

I will not be NUMBERED in a home that we started building with love, faith, tears, hopes, and prayers in a CATHOLIC marriage of 18 years following a long-term premarital relationship.

This is also a passionate appeal to put an END to the constant “show” on the social media space where our kids are growing up unless it is absolutely necessary. Let’s prevent our lovely children from all the incessant drama series that might take a toll on them directly or indirectly amongst their peers.

May GOD in His infinite mercy and compassion guide us all in the right direction.

Merry Christmas in advance everyone!

