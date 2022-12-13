“I wore asoebi, went for wedding, only to discover it’s next week” – Lady cries out

A Twitter user identified as Folukemi has narrated how she went through the trouble of preparing for a wedding, only to find out that the wedding was slated for the next week.

According to Folukemi, she had even hastened her tailor to get the dress ready before that day and was more disappointed because she had the Invitation card but still misread the wedding date.

In her words,

“If you are having a terrible day, well… I wore asoebi, went for a wedding only to find out it’s next week. I have IV 😭😭😭 I checked venue to book bolt on the IV. I have IV 😭😭😭😭 I have IV oooo.”

Reacting to this,

Joey said, “That’s a fair one honestly. I missed an exam because I saw a different time even with a timetable. The exam was slated for 12pm, but was ingrained in mind was 3pm.”

Godwin said, “Lmaoooo!! I attended a wrong wedding because the Halls shared a fence. I had already drank chilled Milo on my seat, only for them to invite the groom and I’m like “Eh! Who be this??”

Joy Tee said, “This happened to me too 😂😂 The colors of the day were almost same.

I was wondering, who are this people? and what’s going on here?😂😂”

See post below: