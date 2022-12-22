“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on anyone” – Reality TV star Bella cries out

Reality TV star, Bella Okagbue, has revealed how difficult it was for her a few weeks after the Big Brother Naija Level Up show had ended.

She stated that she is thankful to God for making her survive the first few weeks after she left the BBN house.

She further made it clear that she wouldn’t wish what she went through on anyone and that people and the world at large are wicked.

She wrote:

“When I look back I thank God for making me survive the first few weeks of leaving the house, even as I type I’m teary, I wouldn’t wish what I went through on anyone. The world Is wicked and people are wicked.”

See the post,