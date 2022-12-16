TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her…

“He hasn’t been the same since you left”…

Identity of female driver cru$hed to death by train revealed (Photo)

Entertainment
By Shalom

On Thursday morning, December 15, a Kaduna bound train cru$hed a female driver identified as Selimota Idowu Suleiman to death at the Chikakore axis of Kubwa in Abuja.

She was on her way to the office when her car got stuck on the train track.

A passer-by had reportedly tried to help her reverse to no avail and by the time she decided to get off the car, it was too late.

READ ALSO

This Is Terrible!! Man Cut Into Half ‘At Railway…

Reacting to this, Amiife said, “this is where I live in Abuja. for those asking what she was doing on a railway track. It is our route. We all passed this place every day because there is no other road. And the tracks can be magnetic plus her car might have developed some mechanical issues.

“We had to leave this side of chikakore to another side when my mother came for omugwo and kept crying that we were endangering our lives by passing the truck every day. Now, I clearly understand what she was talking about”.

Dele said, “the railway company didn’t put any sign of really crossing. No safety sign. A life was lost because of that. R.i.p. to the Dead.”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her for commenting…

“He hasn’t been the same since you left” – Married woman…

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele finally opens up on…

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Man shocked as female bus passenger disappears with his money after begging in…

“His death is starting to haunt me” – Lady cries out for help…

Identity of female driver cru$hed to death by train revealed (Photo)

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding…

“Just dey play” – Nigerian lady shows off wads of cash she made after playing…

“This mad man dey enter eye” – Nigerian Lady falls for…

Family of business tycoon clashes over his wealth as he battles for life in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More