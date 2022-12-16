Identity of female driver cru$hed to death by train revealed (Photo)

On Thursday morning, December 15, a Kaduna bound train cru$hed a female driver identified as Selimota Idowu Suleiman to death at the Chikakore axis of Kubwa in Abuja.

She was on her way to the office when her car got stuck on the train track.

A passer-by had reportedly tried to help her reverse to no avail and by the time she decided to get off the car, it was too late.

Reacting to this, Amiife said, “this is where I live in Abuja. for those asking what she was doing on a railway track. It is our route. We all passed this place every day because there is no other road. And the tracks can be magnetic plus her car might have developed some mechanical issues.

“We had to leave this side of chikakore to another side when my mother came for omugwo and kept crying that we were endangering our lives by passing the truck every day. Now, I clearly understand what she was talking about”.

Dele said, “the railway company didn’t put any sign of really crossing. No safety sign. A life was lost because of that. R.i.p. to the Dead.”

