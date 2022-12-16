“If he lays his hands on me, the marriage is over” – Ooni of ife’s third wife, Queen Tobi Phillips reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s third wife, Queen Tobi Phillips, has admitted she will not put up with domestic abuse in her marriage.

She disclosed this. at a TVC interview.

Phillips, who rose to fame as a beauty queen after winning the 2012 competition for World Miss University Africa (WMUA), insisted that the Ooni of Ife’s touching her would be a deal-breaker.

“My deal breaker is don’t ever lay your hands on me. If that happens it’s over. And he (Ooni of Ife) is not that kind of person. If you have a relationship where you can communicate and share your likes and dislikes and you respect each other. With that, you guys will not get to the point where you are clashing. Because when something is happening, you can easily call your husband and say, ‘i don’t like this’ and vice versa.”

Speaking further the queen revealed that although she’s a great cook, she doesn’t cook for her husband.

THEINFONG recalls that the Ooni of Ife married Queen Tobi Phillips on 9th of October.

