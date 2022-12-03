“If wetin Wizkid talk pain una, make una block am for Lagos” – Erigga tells aggrieved rappers

Erigga, a popular rapper, has told rappers who are angry about what WizKid said about rap music to confront him when he visits Lagos.

WizKid declared the rap genre dead and boring, sparking a debate among fans and artists on various social media platforms.

Some Nigerian rappers have expressed their dissatisfaction online over his statement.

Erigga has told those who feel offended by Wizkid’s declaration to stop him when he comes for his show in Lagos.

“If watin wiz talk pain una well well, e get show for lagos make una block am !!! Bring out all the guns y’all rap about 🤣😂 I too love vawulence,” he said.

See his post below: