TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as…

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick…

“If you can make it in Lagos, you can make it anywhere” – Shade Ladipo narrates how she became a homeowner in Canada

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo has narrated how she went from being a cleaner to becoming a homeowner in Canada.

According to the socialite, she had moved to Canada in 2020 and didn’t get a job until 3 months later, when she worked as a cleaner at a gym.

She worked there for a period of six months, before getting another job in a company, which according to her, almost ran her mad.

READ ALSO

“I used to feel ashamed because he’s a farmer” – Man…

Fans panic as Wizkid declares his last show in Lagos

Two months after leaving the company, she was able to get another job which paid her three times her former salary.

She revealed that she got a new home for herself six months later.

In her words:

“I arrived in Canada March 20 2020.

It took me 3 months to find a job.

The job I found was working in a gym as a cleaner.

I did that job for 6 months and then gym got shut down cos of Covid and I was on government funds for 3 months.

I got a 60k job in a shhiit company that almost ran me mad

I left after 3 months and told God to give me double for my trouble.

2 months later I got a job paying me 3 times that amount and 6 months later I bought my Ist property in Canada.

Why am I sharing this?

People only tell or show you the floss but they never share the hard times.

I have had haaaaard times 2020 was one of the hardest years of my entire life but somehow….somehow I made

it through.

DO NOT RUSH THE PROCESS!!!

Trust the Process!!!

Every good thing will come!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as house help (Video)

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother stirs reactions

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing as a job…

“We need another brother” – Mercy Johnson’s children…

“Them don rip me” – Dancer in tears as he shows off…

“Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m still alive” – Teenager shot 12 times taunts his assailants from hospital…

Police allegedly invade man’s house in Ilorin, extort him because he works…

“If you can make it in Lagos, you can make it anywhere” – Shade…

BBNaija’s Laycon trades word with critic who said he isn’t fit to be called a…

“Stop whining like a little girl” – Linda Ikeji slams Meghan Markle for…

“Nobody don cash out reach me” – Portable declares as he shows off…

Okada man rejects lady seeking to sleep with him, tears her note in viral video

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More