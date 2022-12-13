I’ll prosper more than those insulting me – Oba Solomon says after buying new car

Famous social media cleric, Prophet Adelana Adekunle Solomon, popularly known as Oba Solomon, has splashed millions on a new car.

The cleric took to his social media page to make this known as he shared a picture of his white-coloured car and addressed his detractors.

Oba Solomon commended himself and declared that he would triumph over anyone who continued to slander or belittle him in the comments area of his posts.

The preacher wrote; ”Congratulations to king Solomon emi maa maa se orire gbogbo eyin ti e un bu mi ni comment section e maa se ori ibu ni puoo” – which loosely translates to “I will prosper more than you all insulting me in my comment section”

See his post below: