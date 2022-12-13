TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him” Reactions…

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking…

Jubilation as man buys his mother and wife a car each (Video)

I’ll prosper more than those insulting me – Oba Solomon says after buying new car

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous social media cleric, Prophet Adelana Adekunle Solomon, popularly known as Oba Solomon, has splashed millions on a new car.

The cleric took to his social media page to make this known as he shared a picture of his white-coloured car and addressed his detractors.

Oba Solomon commended himself and declared that he would triumph over anyone who continued to slander or belittle him in the comments area of his posts.

READ ALSO

“Someone said I can never be invited to a reasonable…

“I was born a prophet” – Cynthia Morgan opens up…

The preacher wrote; ”Congratulations to king Solomon emi maa maa se orire gbogbo eyin ti e un bu mi ni comment section e maa se ori ibu ni puoo” – which loosely translates to “I will prosper more than you all insulting me in my comment section”

See his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him” Reactions as Paul Okoye…

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking helpless”…

Jubilation as man buys his mother and wife a car each (Video)

Man horrified after discovering he has two siblings, 4 years after random lady…

Lady’s wig catches fire while dancing with birthday cake (Video)

“Why I failed to show up for my concert in Ghana” – Wizkid

One year later, viral ex-hawker expresses gratitude to Nigerians for…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I’ll prosper more than those insulting me – Oba Solomon says after buying new…

How Davido fought for me when Sony tried to remove my verse from his song –…

Lady drags her friend’s man for refunding N20k he borrowed from her without…

Actor, Yul Edochie shows of his rap skills in response to Wizkid (Video)

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

Man in shock as Girlfriend reveals positive pregnancy test, 4 months after…

Nigerian lady laments after travelling with family to Osun for a wedding only to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More