I’m a very proud Polygamist, God instructed me – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, an actor, has stated that he is a proud polygamist, claiming that God gave him permission to cheat on his wife and eventually marry his baby mama, Judy Austin.

The actor and father of five recently posted on Instagram, “I’m a very proud Polygamist. With my full chest. Read Exodus 21 vs 10.

The Bible acknowledges Polygamy. It is my destiny. God directed me to do it.

So I can give my son a proper identity. Therefore it came with many blessings,

Blessings for me, blessings for my wife Queen May to calm her down cos as a human being she’ll definitely not be happy about it, and blessings for my wife Judy as well. I’m a very solid man of God.

With so much grace.

You may not understand my life and say negative things about me, but I won’t blame you.

It’s my life, not yours. So you’re not supposed to understand it.

Dear Lord, I acknowledge your abundant blessings in my life, and in my family and I just want to say. THANK YOU, LORD. My mouth will forever testify to your goodness. May your Mighty Name be praised forever and ever, Amen.”