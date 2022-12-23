“I’m blessed to have a great support system” – Actress Chika Ike finally reveals her godfather

Seasoned actress, Chika Ike has finally revealed the identity of her godfather and support system.

The actress and businesswoman proudly displayed him on her Instagram page as she gushed over him. Chika Ike expressed her gratitude for having a strong support system backing her.

She gave her Godfather and family credit for always keeping her grounded. Chika Ike identified her godfather by quoting one of his sentences.

Chief Paul Crystal, the head of the Crystal TV Group, is her godfather.

“I’m so blessed to have a great support system. My Godfather and family keep me grounded always. “Never forget who you are and always remember where you’re coming from. Always stay grounded and humble. As he always says….. Chief Paul Crystal (Crystal TV Group) and Mr. James Ndambo (Africa Union Aviation)”.

Recall that the actress was accused early this year of being in a romantic relationship with Regina Daniels’ husband, Pa Ned Nwoko.