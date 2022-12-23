TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

“I’m blessed to have a great support system” – Actress Chika Ike finally reveals her godfather

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Seasoned actress, Chika Ike has finally revealed the identity of her godfather and support system.

The actress and businesswoman proudly displayed him on her Instagram page as she gushed over him. Chika Ike expressed her gratitude for having a strong support system backing her.

READ ALSO

Actress Iyabo Ojo is a boss queen as she marks 45th birthday…

“You don’t know what is coming, I know your day…

She gave her Godfather and family credit for always keeping her grounded. Chika Ike identified her godfather by quoting one of his sentences.

Chief Paul Crystal, the head of the Crystal TV Group, is her godfather.

“I’m so blessed to have a great support system. My Godfather and family keep me grounded always. “Never forget who you are and always remember where you’re coming from. Always stay grounded and humble. As he always says….. Chief Paul Crystal (Crystal TV Group) and Mr. James Ndambo (Africa Union Aviation)”.

Recall that the actress was accused early this year of being in a romantic relationship with Regina Daniels’ husband, Pa Ned Nwoko.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts to Basketmouth and…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Hilarious moment Regina Daniels was forced to speak Igbo on set (Video)

“I didn’t know it’s a crime to repeat clothes as a celebrity” – Paul…

Nobody can stain your name – Angela Okorie praises Empress Njamah

“I’m blessed to have a great support system” – Actress Chika Ike finally…

Husband and wife in tears at airport as man gets set to travel abroad for a long…

Funny video trends as pastor’s two-year-old son disrupts service (Video)

“Dem go spend am” – Reactions as man shares video of fake new N1k…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More