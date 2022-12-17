“I’M NOT ENGAGED, I’m being blackmailed, to pay $450,000” – Empress Njamah cries out

Veteran actress, Empress Njamah has called on the attention of Nigerians and the Nigerian police force at large to a possible blackmail.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, the actress posted a video on her Instagram page where she flaunted her engagement ring captioning it “Finally off the market”.

However, Uche Elendu raised alarm that the actress wasn’t engaged, rather her instagram account was hacked and that she is currently being blackmailed with the account.

Uche Elendu wrote:

“Please disregard any post from @empressnjamah’s page. She is NOT engaged, and she did not put up that post on her page, a hacker took over her phones and is blackmailing her. Ignore every post please”.

Following up Uche Elendu’s reports, Empress Njamah via business page narrated all she had been going through.

She also called on the Nigerian police to help in tracking her blackmailer who she claimed has access to her private videos and also made away with her values worth millions of naira.

Hear her: