“I’M NOT ENGAGED, I’m being blackmailed, to pay $450,000” – Empress Njamah cries out

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Veteran actress, Empress Njamah has called on the attention of Nigerians and the Nigerian police force at large to a possible blackmail.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, the actress posted a video on her Instagram page where she flaunted her engagement ring captioning it “Finally off the market”.

However, Uche Elendu raised alarm that the actress wasn’t engaged, rather her instagram account was hacked and that she is currently being blackmailed with the account.

Uche Elendu wrote:

“Please disregard any post from @empressnjamah’s page. She is NOT engaged, and she did not put up that post on her page, a hacker took over her phones and is blackmailing her. Ignore every post please”.

 

Following up Uche Elendu’s reports, Empress Njamah via business page narrated all she had been going through.

She also called on the Nigerian police to help in tracking her blackmailer who she claimed has access to her private videos and also made away with her values worth millions of naira.

Hear her:

“I would like to bring to the notice of the general public that my account @empressnjamah has been hacked and is susceptible to scam, please refrain from contacting or dealing with this IG account as i have no access to it at this moment.

The previous posts about being engaged is FALSE! Kindly disregard, the post was made by the unscrupulous element from Liberia whose aim is to taint my image 😔 🥹

In the guise of being My fiancé

That video was made under Duress

The scammer gained access to the IG account as well as my phone, contacts,Email, Bank account and has my car,international passport and other valuables.

I’m being blackmailed, to pay $450,000 🤦🏼‍♀️

Claiming he loaned me the money…

Please beware of such dubious individuals who present themselves as genuine with good intent but underneath are “The Devil” whose aim is solely to ruin, dupe and inflict harm on anyone they come in contact with.

He also referenced that he is involved with a couple of celebrities, either for business dealings or personal relationships. However, I have made some investigations to confirm this claim as well as background checks on the information he provided prior dealings, and all were false. Please be conscious about who you deal with, either for business purposes or for relationships. Some People are out to dupe you. Sadly, I am a victim.

I have contacted the Appropriate security Agencies to assist in tracking and identifying this person as well as provided information where necessary to assist in apprehending him because my life is at risk.

Please be safe out there. NB: Please reach me via my business page @realhouseofempress (This is the only avenue to reach me) and I’M NOT ENGAGED, fortunately I’m still alive after series of beatings & torture,”

Leave a Reply

