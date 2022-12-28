TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus…

Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli jubilate as Uche Jombo becomes American citizen

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo, who has been married to an American since 2012 (Kenny Rodriquez), is now a citizen of the United States. Her coworkers Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli, and others are ecstatic about the achievement.

Announcing the good news on her Instagram page moments ago, Ini Edo shared a video of Uche Jombo and her American passport with a caption that reads “A special birthday shoutout to my American friend @uchejombo .No need for prayers because e be like say your own don set finish.

Live long o cos this babablu must reach all of us las las .. Kai they will kee me for this, love you loads girlfriend @uchejombo”

READ ALSO

Actress, Ini Edo opens up on new project with Netflix

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over…

The announcement has since sent many of her colleagues congratulating her.

omoni oboli wrote: “congratulations, what kind of mess is this?!!! The end took me out!” 

Psquare’s Peter Okoye wrote: “Bula ba! congratulations and happy birthday” 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s disrespectful…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus breaks silence…

Tega breaks the internet with sultry photos, fans react

No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her…

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed to be visiting…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t wise up in 2023…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli jubilate as Uche Jombo becomes American citizen

BBNaija’s Tega’s estranged husband, AJ Money flaunts new woman at Calabar…

“Our house help dey steal soap” – Angry madam calls out worker…

Osas Ighodaro and Wizkid spark dating rumors as they go clubbing together(video)

Trending video of Nigerian lady and her goat stirs reactions (Video)

“Na because of this babe I dey always buy fuel” – Man falls in…

Bob Marley’s grandson, Jo Mersa is dead

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More