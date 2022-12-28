Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli jubilate as Uche Jombo becomes American citizen

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo, who has been married to an American since 2012 (Kenny Rodriquez), is now a citizen of the United States. Her coworkers Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli, and others are ecstatic about the achievement.

Announcing the good news on her Instagram page moments ago, Ini Edo shared a video of Uche Jombo and her American passport with a caption that reads “A special birthday shoutout to my American friend @uchejombo .No need for prayers because e be like say your own don set finish.

Live long o cos this babablu must reach all of us las las .. Kai they will kee me for this, love you loads girlfriend @uchejombo”

The announcement has since sent many of her colleagues congratulating her.

omoni oboli wrote: “congratulations, what kind of mess is this?!!! The end took me out!”

Psquare’s Peter Okoye wrote: “Bula ba! congratulations and happy birthday”