“Instead of dating your father, I’ll use juju if you break my heart” – Nigerian lady warns (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has sternly warned would-be suitors about the risks of abandoning her with a broken heart.

In a relationship or marriage, she promised to make all the necessary sacrifices, but if her partner did her wrong, she vowed to use evil means of retaliation.

The young lady who seemed to have recently went through a break up said that in order to deal with the man who would break her heart, she will utilize juju (spiritual attack) to revenge her pains.

“If you break my heart I go use juju I no get time to go dey date your father”, she warned.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DITABHEY MEDIA (@delay.ba)

