Invest in your future and avoid modern girls – Rapper DanDizzy advises hustling men (Video)

Nigerian hip hop singer DanDizzy has counseled young guys who are hustling not to waste their meager resources on today’s women.

He advised the boys in an internet video to put any spare cash they earn from side hustles or occupations into their future.

According to DanDizzy, modern girls want to be pampered, and only men who are financially capable can satisfy this need.

Instead of lamenting when their partners dump them for someone better, the rapper advised knowing the kind of girls to leave for a wealthy man.

He stated that if a lady goes for a broke guy, she would make her intentions known but until that happens a guy who is hustling should leave them alone.

Watch the video below: