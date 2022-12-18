“It started with a little crush … my husband” — Frodd’s fiancee, Chioma gushes over her man

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Chioma, the fiancee of the BBNaija star, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, gushes over her man as she looks forward to spending the rest of her life with him.

This comes just days after the couple got engaged in a romantic setting where the BBNaija star got down on one knee and asked Chioma to be his one and only forever.

The newly engaged lady hints at how their journey began by taking to the image-sharing platform Instagram to gush about forever with Frodd.

“It started with a little crush, and now I have a ring 💍 on my finger🥰🥰🥰 Can’t wait to grow old together
I lurrrrrrrrrrrrr you teddy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
@callme_frodd my husband man❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

