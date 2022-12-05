TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her…

Lady shares experience with man who used pure water nylon to…

I didn’t want him to marry another wife, but it was his choice-…

“It’s getting more difficult to abstain from sxx” – Juliana Olayode laments sensual struggles (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular actress, Juliana Olayode has cried out over incessant desire to engage in sxxual activities as she considers marriage as the solution.

The 27-year-old actress took to her Instagram page to reveal that she’s been struggling sexually as her body keeps craving for intimacy in an unprecedented way.

She said that at some point she was beginning to think her body has been bewitched because the temptations were becoming too much.

READ ALSO

“I think I need to get married” – Juliana…

“I wasn’t born with a silver spoon; it was never easy” –…

The thespian revealed that she had never felt her body desire for intimacy like it has for the past few months.

According to her, she had a conversation with God and he suggested to her to get married and she’s considering hitched to quell the incessant sxxual urges.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her after twerking for…

Lady shares experience with man who used pure water nylon to disv*rgin her

I didn’t want him to marry another wife, but it was his choice- Pete Edochie…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding (Video)

“I was born a prophet” – Cynthia Morgan opens up weeks after giving…

Why I twerked for Ooni of Ife — Nkechi Blessing clears the air

“He has traumatized us with his shapeless behind” – Vlogger, Yeye lambastes…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“We need another brother” – Mercy Johnson’s children…

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother stirs reactions

“Them don rip me” – Dancer in tears as he shows off…

“Husband full Facebook; try dey reply your DMs” – Lady advises as she ties knot…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding (Video)

“I think I need to get married” – Juliana Olayode hilariously…

“This is my reality; I’m now a black single mother singing and dancing in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More