“It’s getting more difficult to abstain from sxx” – Juliana Olayode laments sensual struggles (Video)

Popular actress, Juliana Olayode has cried out over incessant desire to engage in sxxual activities as she considers marriage as the solution.

The 27-year-old actress took to her Instagram page to reveal that she’s been struggling sexually as her body keeps craving for intimacy in an unprecedented way.

She said that at some point she was beginning to think her body has been bewitched because the temptations were becoming too much.

The thespian revealed that she had never felt her body desire for intimacy like it has for the past few months.

According to her, she had a conversation with God and he suggested to her to get married and she’s considering hitched to quell the incessant sxxual urges.

Watch the video below: