It’s only right for a Christian man to pray for his cheating wife instead of divorcing her – Writer, Alabi

By Ezie Innocent

Oyinkansola Alabi, a founder and writer, has addressed the seeming disparity in treatment between Christian men and women.

According to her, a Christian woman who has a cheating spouse is typically supposed to pray for him, but when the situation is reversed, the man instantly dumps her.

The techpreneur believes that instead of getting a divorce, the husband who discovers his wife cheating should be a good Christian and pray for demons to leave his house.

In a tweet, Alabi questioned whether God still forbade divorce or whether it was only acceptable when a woman was at fault.

Christian women have been sentenced to WAR ROOM for years to pray for cheating men but the moment a Christian man catches his wife cheating, he divorces her.

Can’t he pray too? Can’t he bind the demons that want to destroy his home? Or has God stopped hating divorce?,” she wrote.

