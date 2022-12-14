“I’ve done my best for Nigerians” – President Buhari

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

While welcoming the Secretary general of the Abu Dhabi forum, Sheikh Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah and his deputy, pastor Bob Roberts of the U.S, who visited the president in Washington, USA, President Buhari said he has done his best for Nigeria.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president said solving the problems affecting youth is the priority of the government as the youths are the promise for a better future.

President Buhari then spoke about the need to raise generations of youths that are devoid of religious extremism and bigotry, urged the group to continue to target the young people who are the promise of the future.

“Your work is very important in helping former especially the youths, to understand one another and at the same time, to be proud of their heritage. this great initiative by you will help future generations to plan well and live together in peace.

We are big in size and population are facing many challenges, but in many areas, we are trying. In 7 and 1/2 years, I have done my best.

On our part, will continue to solve our problems, especially as they relate to the youth”, he said.

