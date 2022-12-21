Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla reacts to her mum’s new found love

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, daughter of Iyabo Ojo has reacted to her mum’s new found love with business mogul, Paul Okoye.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to flaunt her new found love. Sharing a romantic video of herself and her lover while celebrating her 45th birthday she wrote;

“My Obim ❤️🥰 Happy 45th birthday Iysexy. New age, new life, new wins. Cheers to forever 🥂.”

Reacting to the post, netizens and celebrities stormed the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla, also commented on her mother’s relationship and prayed for her to always be happy.

“Love to see you happy always 😍❤️.”

See post below;

This is coming after Priscilla previously penned a list of 45 reasons why she loves her mum.

Highlighting her mother’s uniques qualities, she praised her for being beautiful, smart, strong, sacrificial, authentic and lots more.