Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla reacts to her mum’s new found love

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, daughter of Iyabo Ojo has reacted to her mum’s new found love with business mogul, Paul Okoye.
As previously reported by THEINFONG, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to flaunt her new found love. Sharing a romantic video of herself and her lover while celebrating her 45th birthday she wrote;
“My Obim ❤️🥰 Happy 45th birthday Iysexy. New age, new life, new wins. Cheers to forever 🥂.”
Reacting to the post, netizens and celebrities stormed the comments section to congratulate the couple.
Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla, also commented on her mother’s relationship and prayed for her to always be happy.
“Love to see you happy always 😍❤️.”
This is coming after Priscilla previously penned a list of 45 reasons why she loves her mum.
Highlighting her mother’s uniques qualities, she praised her for being beautiful, smart, strong, sacrificial, authentic and lots more.
“Dear mom @iyaboojofespris 45
45 reasons why I love you
You’re beautiful
You’re a star
You’re caring
You’re wonderful
You’re a fantastic actress
You’re beautiful on the inside and out
You’re finer in real life
You’re a real one
You’re a great mother
You love your family
You’re sexy
You’re smart
You’re very funny
You’re a giver
You’re very welcoming
You don’t look down on anybody
You’re strong
You’re the best friend anyone can ask for
You inspire me
You’re kind
You’re wise
You’re a good dancer
You carer for a lot of people
You’re aging backwards
You light up the room when you arrive
You showed me the meaning of true love
You’re loving
You’re a fantastic person
Your smile brightens up my day
You’re my idol
You made a lot of sacrifices, for us to be happy
You’re very clean & neat
You always fight for the right thing
You don’t judge
You Love God
You’re perfect
You’re fearless
You’re a very hardworking woman
You’re sincere and honest
You’re always positive about every situation
You’re evey humble
You’re trustworthy
You’re very supportive to others
You always try to uplift others
You’re authentic.
Happy birthday to a lady who just keeps getting younger. Thank you for filling my life with beauty and joy. I LOVE YOU MOM”.
