James Brown opens up on depression for the second time this year

By Deborah Ngere

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has opened up on depression for the second time this year.

The self-described Princess of Africa disclosed on his Instagram page that he is experiencing depression for the second time this year.

James Brown continued, saying that even if he accomplished a lot in 2022, typing cannot adequately convey his sorrow and suffering.

He wrote:

“For the second time this year, I Am Depressed. although I have achieved a lot of this year, life is full of ups and down. typing can not express my pain, and sadness. I am Sad,”

THEINFONG recalls that the crossdresser stole the attention at the wedding ceremony of comedian, Sir Balo.

In a video which went viral, the crossdresser could be seen scattering the dance floor as he showed his energetic dance skills.

James no doubt stole the spotlight as all eyes were on him.

