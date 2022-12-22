Jealous lady destroys her man’s car for not responding to her text fast enough (Video)

A lady has damaged her man’s car because she believed he is cheating on her and the reason for her suspicion was his delay in replying to her messages.

She traced her man’s vehicle to where it was in the parking lot of a shopping mall and she destroyed the engine and other component parts.

The lady reportedly sent him messages which he did not reply to fast enough, so she thought he was cheating and decided to pour her anger on his ride.

A video that surfaced online showed the man lamenting when he came out and saw the badly damaged state of his vehicle.

The engine and other internal parts of the whip had been exposed because his jealous girlfriend apparently used petrol to blow the bonnet side off.

Watch the video below: