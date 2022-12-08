Johnny Drille reveals conditions husbands give before he or Chike performs at their weddings

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian sensational singer, Johnny Drille has spoken on behalf of himself and Chike regarding the conditions husbands-to-be gives them before they’re allowed to sing at their weddings.

According to Johnny, they usually sign an agreement to not elope with the bride but be well-behaved.

In his words:

“We usually sign agreements with the client (usually the groom) to be well behaved”.

Reacting to this, some ladies confirmed that they’ll elope with them regardless of the agreement if they’re to perform at their wedding.

Other men outrightly said they’re never taking the risk of inviting the sensational singers.

OG beeper said, “Me i ll even elope with Chike.”

Dada said, “Especially Chike 🤣🤣🤣 I will go back home with him ehh.”

Gabriel said, “@dvine_ibi will run away with Drille, I can bet on that.”

Krystal said, “Agreement or no agreement. I can never let you and Chike meet my wife. That woman too love una two songs. NEVER.”

See post below:

