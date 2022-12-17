TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” —…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says…

Journalist who shared the video of South Sudan’s president ur!nating on himself dies mysteriously

Entertainment
By Shalom

The journalist who shared the video of South Sudan President, Salva Kiir Mayardit, has reportedly committed su!cide in his residence.

The 71-years-old Sudan President, Salva Kiir has been the president of the north east African country since its founding in 2011 and has continued to preside over a protracted conflict which has kept the country underdeveloped, with about 82% of its citizens living in poverty.

At the late journalist’s residence, a note was reportedly found on his table where he blamed his friend who shared the video with a former photographer who lost his job in a bitter way.

READ ALSO

DJ Twitch dead at 40 by suicide

Final year student ends it over inability to afford N50k…

In the note, names of people who deliberately shared the video was listed and the deceased blamed himself for showing the president’s video to his friend in the first place.

Reacting to this, Bravestgem said, “someone had to die for another person’s mess, am so pissed.”.

Psalm said, “na area run am.”

Niykay said, “example of our next president, whether una like am or not…. he’s the next president.”.

Chikerem said, “Africa leaders is God that will judge you all😢 they kill him and made it looks like su!cide😢”.

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her for commenting…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” — James Brown opens…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding…

Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress Njamah’s emotional…

Family of business tycoon clashes over his wealth as he battles for life in…

“You don’t know what is coming, I know your day to day…

“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele finally opens up on…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Moment a groom struggled to make his bride laugh during traditional rites…

Physically challenged lady dances joyfully as she graduates from university…

Do2dtun’s wife files for divorce over alleged forced ab0rtion, domestic…

Why I agreed to be the Ooni’s third wife – Olori Tobi Phillips opens…

Journalist who shared the video of South Sudan’s president ur!nating on…

“My one true love” – Singer Skales pens emotional note to mother after her…

Customer confronts dispatch rider for allegedly eating food he ordered online

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More