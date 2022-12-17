Journalist who shared the video of South Sudan’s president ur!nating on himself dies mysteriously

The journalist who shared the video of South Sudan President, Salva Kiir Mayardit, has reportedly committed su!cide in his residence.

The 71-years-old Sudan President, Salva Kiir has been the president of the north east African country since its founding in 2011 and has continued to preside over a protracted conflict which has kept the country underdeveloped, with about 82% of its citizens living in poverty.

At the late journalist’s residence, a note was reportedly found on his table where he blamed his friend who shared the video with a former photographer who lost his job in a bitter way.

In the note, names of people who deliberately shared the video was listed and the deceased blamed himself for showing the president’s video to his friend in the first place.

