Jubilation as man buys his mother and wife a car each (Video)

A Nigerian guy shocked and delighted his mother and wife by giving them both new cars at the same time.

In a video that was shared on social media, he initially told his mother that he had given her a car, and then he quickly told his wife the same.

When she learned that her son had given her a car, the man’s mother was so overcome with happiness that she lost her balance and fell to the ground.

The entire family was in a frenzy of joy as he led them both outside and displayed the two cars that he had just purchased.

Watch the video below:

Reacting officialspeck wrote; Na man dey run am. God bless anywhere he brought out money from to put smile on these lovely peoples faces.

its_katchy; Una prayer dey work well for the guy

adebambo_i; I’m happy to see this, but why he no put balloon for mama car 😢

majestic_olamilekan_070; Beautiful to watch but Shey seizure catch them as them enter the car 😂