Judy Austin shares Christmas photos without Yul Edochie

Judy Austin, second wife and colleague of Actor Yul Edochie had shared photos of herself and her son without him on her Instagram page.

This is coming days after the actor deleted her photos from his Instagram page following his public apology to his first wife, May Edochie.

The second wife took to Instagram to share stunning photos of her and son in celebration of the festivity.

“Merry Christmas darlings. Wishing you and yours a wonderful celebration with lots of laughter and more”.

Taking to her comment section, Onyi Alex, Christabel Egbenya, Jane Obi sent her season greetings.

Onyi Alex wrote: “Cute

Christabel Egbenya wrote: “Cute

Jane Obi wrote: “Merry Christmas star is a cutie”.

Recall that May Yul Edochie, had also released her Christmas photos without her husband, Yul Edochie.

The mother of four marked her first Christmas without him, following her strong stance against polygamy.

Taking to Instagram, May shared a red and black themed Christmas shoot with their four kids.

She captioned it with, “Merry Christmas! The Queen, her princess and the boys”.