“Just dey play” – Nigerian lady shows off wads of cash she made after playing role of ‘mama Christmas’ in a school

By Deborah Ngere

A Nigerian woman proudly shared how she served as “Mama Santa” at a primary school and was rewarded with large sums of cash.

In a trending video, she showed off herself wearing the costume before heading to the school.

At the school, she dished out prices and gifts to the pupils and afterwards, she showed off the huge wads of N1,000 notes she was paid.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“How I did mama Santa for a school 🤶🎉😁❤️🎄. Wait till the end.

Just dey play.”

Reacting to the video, social media users have given hilarious take on what they think while others share their experience.

@Sandra wrote: “The day I found out that my uncle was the father Christmas that came to my school in primary 2, I started having trust issues 😂😂.”

@🦋Ashewo girl 😍 said:I think say we dey joke for this Santa job. So na real.”

@user456381850780 wrote: “Children now are days nor dey fear again😂😂, I remember when we small if we see Santa we go there cry😂😂😂.”

@MORENCOLLECTION wrote: “Something wey we dey use catch cruise😂. Omo I Dey play oh🤣.”

