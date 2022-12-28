Reports has it that Rapper, CDQ has been hospitalized.

Although its unclear what the cause of the illness however, a video which surfaced online shows the singer on his sick bed with needles on his body.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

THEINFONG recalls that CDQ was allegedly beaten up by Burna Boy’s squad.

Video of CDQ bleeding profusely after reports have it that he was attacked by Burna Boy’s squad made its way to the internet.

The whole trouble started after Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ dragged Burna Boy on social media accusing him of disrespecting Obagoal.

The rapper took to the social media platform, Twitter where he called out the self-acclaimed African Giant expressing his disappointment in him.