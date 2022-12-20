Korra Obidi excited as man toasts her on the streets of Lagos (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has shared her happiness that one of the goals she set for herself upon returning to her country is succeeding.

The mother of two released the video evidence of a man wooing her on social media to let admirers and followers know.

When Korra Obidi returned to her alma mater in Lagos, she made the bold decision to cause a scene by donning the school uniform.

She stated she was seeking attention from men in the trenches and her wish was fulfilled because a man approached her.

The famous dancer was seen in the video walking the streets while wearing the costume when a man approached and started talking to her.

She captioned the video; ”Was craving some trenches toasting.”

Watch the video below:

