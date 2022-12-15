Korra whines waist for Nigerian police officers shortly after announcing search for man (Video)

Nigerian US-based dancer, Korra Obidi has been under fire after she shared clips of herself in Nigeria with police officers.

The dancer recently flew into Nigeria and with her recent uploads, one could conclude that she is enjoying her stay in her homeland, Nigeria.

Korra has however irked up netizens after she consecutively uploaded videos of herself dancing for Nigerian police officers.

In the first video she shared, the mother of two could be seen with a policeman as she rested her hand on his shoulder.

She further gave out mild dance moves while the policeman watched. Another video showed the dancer with a different police officer but this time it was a woman.

Korra Obidi catwalked and then twerked in front of her which didn’t sit well with some netizens as they accused her of belittling the Nigerian police force.

Ayodeji said, “Please have some respect for the Nigerian forces. I don’t think the officer is supposed to appear in that video though.”

ofuonye said, “Officer go lose her job oooo”.

Doyin said, “Nigerian police don suffer for celebrities hand.”

Linda said, “Korra abeg no dey dance with this officers. Here no be white man country before they will be dismissed from their job.”

Patricia said “so even inside the compound you are still with police, who do una this thing Nigerian police. When una go get sense.”

Uche said, “See wetin una don reduce our police force to”.

