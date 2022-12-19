Lady buys food for only herself after date revealed he has only N200

A Nigerian woman named Kemi took to social media to share a date she explained was the worst of her life.

She claimed a man drove her to Ikeja City Mall in Lagos and they talked for two hours, but he couldn’t afford to buy her food.

She stated that she became hungry and informed him of this, but he admitted that he only had 200 naira on him, which he offered to use to purchase water for her.

According to Kemi, she felt embarrassed and ordered food for herself alone, which embarrassed her date, who began to apologize, saying he simply wanted to see her face.

She said that while she was eating, the guy stood up and left her there because she was no longer talking to him.

Surprisingly, another guy approached her and they kicked things off as he paid for the food she ordered earlier.

She said he bought more food and also took her to the movies, adding that when they were done he sorted out her Uber fare for her.

In her words; He told me to meet him at ICM, we talked for over 2hours, when I saw that baba wasn’t saying anything about ordering food, I said I was hungry

He told me that he didn’t come prepared, said he only has 200 naira on him that should he get me water. I off

Worst date experience

I got food and he was so embarrassed, he started begging me not to be offended that he just wanted to see my face, in my mind.. what happened to video call? Anyways I was eating my food and when he saw I wasn’t talking to him.. he left. I took my time and enjoyed my date alone

While at it, another guy approached me.. paid for my meals and even ordered more, we saw a movie together and he paid my Uber back home.. Told him about the previous guy and he couldn’t stop laughing, well it turned out well after all. We joke about it from time to time.”