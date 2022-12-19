TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two…

Nigerians express shock as Ahmed Musa shares PVC showing his date…

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in…

Lady buys food for only herself after date revealed he has only N200

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman named Kemi took to social media to share a date she explained was the worst of her life.

She claimed a man drove her to Ikeja City Mall in Lagos and they talked for two hours, but he couldn’t afford to buy her food.

She stated that she became hungry and informed him of this, but he admitted that he only had 200 naira on him, which he offered to use to purchase water for her.

READ ALSO

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on…

“I want to test his love for me” – Lady shares plan to buy…

According to Kemi, she felt embarrassed and ordered food for herself alone, which embarrassed her date, who began to apologize, saying he simply wanted to see her face.

She said that while she was eating, the guy stood up and left her there because she was no longer talking to him.

Surprisingly, another guy approached her and they kicked things off as he paid for the food she ordered earlier.

She said he bought more food and also took her to the movies, adding that when they were done he sorted out her Uber fare for her.

In her words; He told me to meet him at ICM, we talked for over 2hours, when I saw that baba wasn’t saying anything about ordering food, I said I was hungry

He told me that he didn’t come prepared, said he only has 200 naira on him that should he get me water. I off

Worst date experience

I got food and he was so embarrassed, he started begging me not to be offended that he just wanted to see my face, in my mind.. what happened to video call? Anyways I was eating my food and when he saw I wasn’t talking to him.. he left. I took my time and enjoyed my date alone

While at it, another guy approached me.. paid for my meals and even ordered more, we saw a movie together and he paid my Uber back home.. Told him about the previous guy and he couldn’t stop laughing, well it turned out well after all. We joke about it from time to time.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two years before…

Nigerians express shock as Ahmed Musa shares PVC showing his date of birth

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in new video

“It started with a little crush … my husband” — Frodd’s fiancee, Chioma gushes…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

Daddy Freeze tackles Yul Edochie for declaring himself a proud polygamist

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady buys food for only herself after date revealed he has only N200

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

DJ Cuppy meets her fiance, Ryan Taylor’s dad for the first time

Hilarious moment Funke Akindele got scared after she was pranked by a man on set…

“I was just 12 when he left” – Father and son reunite in…

“Instead of dating your father, I’ll use juju if you break my heart”…

“I am so happy” – Man with cerebral palsy jubilates as he gets…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More