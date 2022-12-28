Lady changes her mind about dumping boyfriend after he cried till his eyes turned red (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young lady informed her boyfriend that she wanted to end their relationship but his reaction was overtly emotional.

He cried his eyes out until they turned bloodshot red, forcing his babe to reconsider leaving him.

A video that surfaced online showed the boy’s sullen expression after the intense crying session.

She promised not to leave him again and reaffirmed her love for him, to which he responded positively.

However, his tears refused to cease so this triggered the lady who started crying too and she begged him to stop shedding tears.

Watch video below:

 

Meanwhile, A confrontation broke out at the airport when a man ran into his wife while trying to catch a flight to an unknown destination with another man.

When his wife and her lover were holding hands and giggling at the check-in area, the husband approached them and asked who the guy was to her.

