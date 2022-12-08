TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lady clashes with boyfriend as he insists she must stop being close with male best friend (Screenshot)

By Ezie Innocent

A WhatsApp conversation between a man and his girlfriend in which he advised her to cease talking to her male closest friend has come to light online.

The young lady had reportedly just visited Ayo, her best friend. The boyfriend then asked her on WhatsApp why she had done so after telling her to keep away from him.

The Ayo had always been there for her, she countered, so she didn’t expect her to quit being friends with her just because they were dating.

Her boyfriend said that he doesn’t want her to be friends with any guy and he on his part won’t be with any girl.

The girlfriend insisted on keeping up her friendship with Ayo despite her attempts to reassure him that it wouldn’t endanger their relationship

See screenshot of their conversation below:

