Lady narrates how she landed in debt after squatting a female friend at her house

A Nigerian lady has revealed how her former roommate embarrassed her in a bid to please her boyfriend who was craving Turkey stew but didn’t have money in school.

According to the lady, the said roommate had gone to their neighbor, Sunday to borrow N5k so she can prepare Turkey stew for her boyfriend but left for Lagos few days later.

The neighbor, Sunday then came to her room for the money and mentioned that her roommate said she’ll be the one to pay it.

The lady further revealed that she actually ate out of the rice and stew but was not given turkey, so she was too shocked to be paying the debt but had to pay it cause Sunday refused to leave without his money.

“I had a girl squatting with me back then in school, one day she said her boyfriend insisted he wanted Turkey stew and doesn’t have cash. Then she went to one of my neighbor(Sunday) to borrow 5k to cook for the said boyfriend.

“She went back to Lagos few days later only for Sunday …to come knock my door for his 5k. I thought he was mistaken so I called her and she said she told him to collect the money from me. Sunday didn’t move an inch from my door till I refunded him sha. That was the first crack on the friendship.”

