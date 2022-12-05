Lady recounts how students mistook class presentation for bandit attack (Video)

Lady describes how her classmates fled after mistaking men in military garb for bandits during a presentation.

A woman going by the handle @Justanjola posted the story on the video-sharing platform.

According to Justanjola, a group was required to present on terrorism as part of their political science presentation.

The speakers on terrorism made the decision to make a dramatic entrance from the back while donning military camouflage, donning scarves, and carrying wooden guns.

The entire class, who had no idea what was going on, went into a frenzied commotion at the sight of the men, causing some to flee, others to pass out, and the narrator herself to dive under the table and start begging for help from her creator.

