Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her for commenting on his post

A young lady on social media narrates how veteran singer Paul Okoye a.k.a Rude Boy barged into her DM to insult her after she commented on a post about his new lover.

Since revealing his new lover, Ivy Ifeoma, the singer has been responding in kind to the insults and derogatory remarks left by trolls.

The young lady identified as Oluchi Sonia revealed she took to his comment section to also share her opinion on his taking a new lover.



Her comment had made Paul Okoye storm her DM to bash her, describing her as an ugly lady who trolls people from inside a dirty room.

She added that the singer never reacts to any of the posts she usually makes about his songs on her status, but when she decided to comment about his new girl, he came to blast her for it.

See her post below:

